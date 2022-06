PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Diamond Corley was last seen on June 5, according to law enforcement. She may be in the areas of Homewood, the North Side, downtown Pittsburgh, the Hill District or Penn Hills.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/tKdjv0FXgY — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 9, 2022

