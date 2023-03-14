Pittsburgh police looking for missing 14-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say Marquell Cambell is "vulnerable." He is 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

He was last seen on Sherwood Avenue wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and orange shoes, police said. He is known to spend time in the Elliot and Sheraden neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.