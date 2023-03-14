Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 14-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say Marquell Cambell is "vulnerable." He is 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

He was last seen on Sherwood Avenue wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and orange shoes, police said. He is known to spend time in the Elliot and Sheraden neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police. 

First published on March 13, 2023 / 10:30 PM

