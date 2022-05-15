Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 10-year-old Mejour Ross

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who wears a hearing aid and suffers from severe asthma.

Mejour Ross was last seen inside his family's apartment on Black Street in Homewood around 5 p.m. on Saturday, police said. He was last wearing black and red sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt, and white Nike hightop shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

