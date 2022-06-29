Pittsburgh Police make arrest, seize narcotics, guns and cash in East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody and facing multiple charges in a drug and gun case.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police saw a man on Monday morning on E. Ohio Street conduct a narcotics transaction.

When police announced their presence, the suspect fled and officers gave chase. Once they caught the suspect, he was identified as 19-year-old Robert Jamison.

Police then recovered 83 stamp bags of heroin, a bag of crack cocaine, and nearly $1,500 in cash.

After obtaining a search warrant for Jamison's vehicle, police also found marijuana and two firearms.

Jamison is now facing charges of receiving stolen property, firearms violations, possession with intent to deliver, and possession.