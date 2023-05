PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 82-year-old man.

Police said John Roginski "is considered at risk due to medical needs."

John Roginski is 6’1", 180. He was last seen when he left his home on Briggs St. after 3 p.m. on May 9 wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.



Anyone with information can call 911.