Pittsburgh police looking for missing 61-year-old man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for missing 61-year-old Dino Cardamone.

The man from Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood was last seen on Monday. Police describe him as 5-foot-6 with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing glasses.

"He's a very sweet person. One of the most likable people I've met as a customer," said Tina Betters, owner of Antonio's Pizzeria.

Cardamone lives alone, does not drive, loves to play the piano and is a regular at Antonio's Pizzeria in Brookline. Betters performed with him on Friday and took him to his home after.

"He seemed very happy on Friday," Betters said. "We played music together for hours. And we had a good time."

On Tuesday afternoon, Betters said Cardamone's brother stopped by the shop. He told her Dino was not home, but his cell phone was.

"His brother, Marco, stopped in and said, 'Hey, have you seen Dino? Do you know anybody else we can contact?'" Betters said.

She added that a Pittsburgh police detective came to Antonio's Pizzeria on Wednesday.

"(The detective) said on his phone that was at his house when they went inside, he had ordered a zTrip and that was the last thing anybody knew," Betters said.

Now, Betters and others are hoping for the best.

"I hope they find him," Betters said. "He's such a beam of light. I just really enjoy hanging out with him and talking to him. I hope he's safe wherever he is and gets back home soon."