PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a missing man.

Paul Ayala, 23, was last seen in the 5400 block of Keefe St. Police say he is autistic and non-verbal and known to spend time in McBride Park and the surrounding areas.

Paul James Ayala is 5’4”, 150, w/ dark brown hair. He is autistic and non-verbal and was last seen in the 5400 block of Keefe St. He is known to spend time in McBride Park and surrounding areas.



Info? Call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/ty3VlzAItD — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 19, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.