PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jemauri Thompson was last seen in the Oakland area at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 31. She is 5-foot-3 with brown eyes. She is known to spend time in the Aliquippa and West Aliquippa areas, police said.

Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141 or 911.