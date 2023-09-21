Pittsburgh Police looking for suspect involved in Lawrenceville home robberies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are on the lookout for a man suspected of being involved in a series of burglaries in the Lawrenceville area earlier this month.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the burglaries occurred on Arsenal Place in the early morning hours of September 8.

Surveillance footage of the suspect. Pittsburgh Public Safety

The suspect allegedly took a number of things, including car keys, money, and credit cards from the homes while the victims were sleeping.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Burglary Unit at 412-323-7155.

