Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police looking for suspect involved in Lawrenceville home robberies

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are on the lookout for a man suspected of being involved in a series of burglaries in the Lawrenceville area earlier this month. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the burglaries occurred on Arsenal Place in the early morning hours of September 8. 

robbery-suspect.jpg
Surveillance footage of the suspect.  Pittsburgh Public Safety

The suspect allegedly took a number of things, including car keys, money, and credit cards from the homes while the victims were sleeping. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Burglary Unit at 412-323-7155. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on September 21, 2023 / 10:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.