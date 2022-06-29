Pittsburgh police looking for missing 17-year-old Shawnalynn Brandon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing teenage girl.
Shawnalynn Brandon, 17, was last seen in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday around 4 p.m. wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a jacket.
Police say she has brown eyes, blue braces, and is known to frequent the Hill District, Homewood, Sheraden, Penn Hills and McKeesport areas.
Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141.
