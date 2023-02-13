Pittsburgh Police looking for missing teen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh SVU detectives are asking for help to find a 17-year-old.

Dey-Mond Schmidt was last seen on Jan. 30 and is missing from the Brookline area. He is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Schmidt has brown eyes, puffy brown hair, freckles, and braces.

He is known to frequent the South Side, Wilkinsburg, Penn Hills, and possibly the North Side, according to police.

Call 911 or the Missing Persons division at (412) 323-7141 with information.