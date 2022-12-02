Pittsburgh police looking for missing 60-year-old Sherri Keefer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 60-year-old woman who was last seen in Brighton Heights.
Pittsburgh police said SUV detectives are searching for Sherri Keefer. Police said she was last seen walking on California Avenue on Thursday morning.
She's described as 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and reddish brown hair. Police said she was possibly wearing a purple puffer jacket when she went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
