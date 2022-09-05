Pittsburgh police looking for missing 57-year-old
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 57-year-old man.
Police said David Henchell was last seen in Carrick on Thursday.
He drives a white Chevy Impala with the Pennsylvania license plate LRR-4109 and may be headed to Butler County, police said.
He's described as 5-foot-9, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
