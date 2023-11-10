Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police investigating vandalism on South Side

By: KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating vandalism on the South Side, some of it captured on Ring doorbell video.

Officials tell KDKA-TV they received multiple reports after spray paint was stolen from a work truck and several vehicles were vandalized sometime after midnight on Wednesday, as well as some property, in the 2700-2800 block of Jane Street and nearby streets. 

Residents have a message to those responsible.

"Stop, we have children and families in this neighborhood and city, and if we keep doing things that push families out of this, we are going to become a donut city," said Claire Pro.

No arrests have been made at this time.

