Pittsburgh police investigating vandalism of Squirrel Hill business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating the vandalism of a business in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood late last week.
Surveillance camera video shows a woman approaching the window of Marvista Design + Build around 3:50 a.m. Friday. The video shows the woman using a hammer to hit the window where a small sign reading, "We stand with Israel" was hung.
She eventually was able to take the sign and smashed the window of a company truck that was parked nearby.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Pittsburgh police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.