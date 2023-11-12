Pittsburgh police investigating vandalism of Squirrel Hill business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating the vandalism of a business in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood late last week.

Surveillance camera video shows a woman approaching the window of Marvista Design + Build around 3:50 a.m. Friday. The video shows the woman using a hammer to hit the window where a small sign reading, "We stand with Israel" was hung.

She eventually was able to take the sign and smashed the window of a company truck that was parked nearby.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Pittsburgh police.