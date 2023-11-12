Watch CBS News
Crime

Pittsburgh police investigating vandalism of Squirrel Hill business

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigating vandalism of Squirrel Hill business
Pittsburgh police investigating vandalism of Squirrel Hill business 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating the vandalism of a business in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood late last week.

Surveillance camera video shows a woman approaching the window of Marvista Design + Build around 3:50 a.m. Friday. The video shows the woman using a hammer to hit the window where a small sign reading, "We stand with Israel" was hung.

She eventually was able to take the sign and smashed the window of a company truck that was parked nearby.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Pittsburgh police.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 11:12 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.