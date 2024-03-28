Pittsburgh Police investigating vandalism of pro-Israel signs in Squirrel Hill

Pittsburgh Police investigating vandalism of Squirrel Hill signs that were pro-Israel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating reports of pro-Israel yard signs in Squirrel Hill being vandalized or destroyed.

One person shared photos of the vandalism, saying that it has happened two nights in a row.

A photo shows red handprints painted onto a pro-Israel sign. Pittsburgh Police say 8-10 signs in the neighborhood have been vandalized and say they are working with state and federal authorities to investigate the incidents. Aviva Lubowsky / Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

Shawn Brokos, the Director of Community Security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh told The Jewish Chronicle that she is encouraging the community to look out for one another in the wake of these incidents.

Police are now reviewing video from nearby and say that anyone who has been targeted should report it to police.

KDKA's overnight unit observed a number of signs along one street had been replaced with new ones.

Pro-Israel signs that were vandalized have been replaced with new ones in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Pittsburgh Police are working with state and federal partners and are increasing patrols in the area.