Pittsburgh Police investigating vandalism of pro-Israel signs in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating reports of pro-Israel yard signs in Squirrel Hill being vandalized or destroyed.
One person shared photos of the vandalism, saying that it has happened two nights in a row.
Shawn Brokos, the Director of Community Security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh told The Jewish Chronicle that she is encouraging the community to look out for one another in the wake of these incidents.
Police are now reviewing video from nearby and say that anyone who has been targeted should report it to police.
KDKA's overnight unit observed a number of signs along one street had been replaced with new ones.
Pittsburgh Police are working with state and federal partners and are increasing patrols in the area.