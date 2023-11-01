Pittsburgh Police investigating two armed robberies in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating two armed robberies that took place in the city's Bloomfield neighborhood.

The first robbery took place at the Mercedes-Benz dealership along Baum Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

Police say a man with a gun directed the workers inside the dealership to the back of the store at gunpoint before taking five sets of car keys and stealing a vehicle from the lot.

The vehicle was later found in Wilkinsburg.

Police say the second robbery took place at the Penn Station East Coast Subs store along Centre Avenue.

A man threatened workers with a gun, according to police, and took off with cash.

No one was injured during either robbery.

Police say detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are now reviewing video evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear if the two robberies are related.