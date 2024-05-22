Pittsburgh police investigating after man pulls gun on 2 people on South Side

Police investigating after man pulls gun on 2 people on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating an incident on the South Side section of the city.

Surveillance video shows a couple walking out of Twenty Fifth Street Bar and Grill. They were making a TikTok video when two men approached them. One of the men pulled a gun on the couple.

"It was scary. That's all I could say. I'm still shook from it," said Erykah Richards, the bartender Tuesday night.

Since the incident, a Facebook post has warned residents, claiming short response times on the South Side.

"The response time was half an hour to 45 minutes. Something could have happened in that time. They could've came back," Richards added.

Pittsburgh police told KDKA-TV that they were alerted 20 minutes after the incident by the business owner. Detectives are investigating and ask that the victims come forward.

Richards wants to see changes on the South Side.

"I want it to get better, for people not do crazy stuff and pull guns on people. This is a very nice neighborhood. We just don't need that."

It's unclear whether the man was familiar with the couple.