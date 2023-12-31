Pittsburgh police investigating after man found shot outside house in Carrick

CARRICK, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot on the front porch of his Carrick residence.

Officers were dispatched to Maytide Street around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for reports of a male who was shot. Officers then found the male victim, believed to be in his late 40s or early 50s, on the front porch of his house with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

There were no witnesses to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.