Pittsburgh Police investigating Lawrenceville armed bank robbery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for a Thursday morning bank robbery in Lawrenceville.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 9:30 a.m., a man dressed in all black and wearing masks entered the New Alliance Credit Union in the 3700 block of Butler Street, flashed a gun, and demanded money.
After the threat, a teller handed a large amount of cash to the suspect and he fled from there.
Police did not specify how much money the subject got away with.
No one was injured as a result of the robbery.
Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating but anyone with information is asked to call them at 412-323-7800.
