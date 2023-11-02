Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police investigating Lawrenceville armed bank robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for a Thursday morning bank robbery in Lawrenceville. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 9:30 a.m., a man dressed in all black and wearing masks entered the New Alliance Credit Union in the 3700 block of Butler Street, flashed a gun, and demanded money. 

After the threat, a teller handed a large amount of cash to the suspect and he fled from there. 

Police did not specify how much money the subject got away with. 

No one was injured as a result of the robbery. 

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating but anyone with information is asked to call them at 412-323-7800. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 1:53 PM EDT

