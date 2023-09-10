Pittsburgh police investigating Homewood shooting
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in Homewood Sunday morning.
Officers responded around 11 a.m. to Tioga Street, close to Alex's Pit Stop. First responders found a man sitting on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his hand and abdomen.
He was conscious and taken to the hospital for surgery, where he's expected to be okay.
