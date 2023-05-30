Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police investigating Hill District shooting

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating a shooting right in front of a bar in Pittsburgh's Hill District. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m.

KDKA-TV's crew saw approximately two dozen evidence markers on the ground in the area of Webster Avenue and Lawson Street early Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh police were able to clear the scene just after 4 a.m. Multiple detectives were on the scene piecing together evidence. 

Reports indicate that dozens of shots were fired. Allegheny County 911 dispatch tells KDKA no one was transported from the scene. 

Additionally, a heavy police presence formed at UPMC Mercy. It's unclear what led up to the incident and if police have anyone in custody. 

This is at least the sixth shooting in Pittsburgh since last Wednesday.

