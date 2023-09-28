Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police investigating early morning shooting in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager is in critical but stable condition after he was shot on Fleming Avenue early on Thursday morning. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 3 a.m., they were called to the 3400 block of Fleming Avenu in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood for reports of an aggravated assault. 

Once police arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the stomach inside a home. 

The teenager was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and was then taken into surgery. 

Police then learned that a male suspect who was not a resident of the home fled on foot before they arrived. 

Pittsburgh Police plainclothes detectives are investigating the shooting. 

