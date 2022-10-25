Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police investigating destructive drive in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car went on a destructive drive in Homewood overnight.

One car slammed against a fence around midnight along Apple Street. That same car then struck a construction trailer, tipping it over.

Our crew on the scene witnessed that car and another being taken away.

Pittsburgh Police are still investigating the incident.

