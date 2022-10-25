Pittsburgh Police investigating destructive drive in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car went on a destructive drive in Homewood overnight.
One car slammed against a fence around midnight along Apple Street. That same car then struck a construction trailer, tipping it over.
Our crew on the scene witnessed that car and another being taken away.
Pittsburgh Police are still investigating the incident.
