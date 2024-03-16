Pittsburgh police investigating deadly shooting in East Liberty

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a person was found shot to death inside a car in East Liberty.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Penn Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, where responding officers found the victim dead inside a vehicle.

Officers received preliminary information regarding a suspect who allegedly fled from the scene and are working to identify that person.

Police say multiple shots were fired and are talking to potential witnesses.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.