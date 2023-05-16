Pittsburgh Police investigating assault in Frick Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an assault that took place in Frick Park.

The incident reportedly happened just before 11:00 a.m. when a 28-year-old woman was assaulted.

Police have provided a description of a man who was said to be wearing a brown, puffy coat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police's Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant.