Pittsburgh Police investigating armed robbery at Shadyside Walgreens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Walgreens store in Shadyside.

Pittsburgh Police say the robbery happened at the Centre Avenue store just after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night.

No injuries were reported during the incident. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Employees at the store told police that a man came into the store, pointed a gun at a casher, and demanded money from the cash register.

The man took off on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police say that detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation, which has been described as ongoing.