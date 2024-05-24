Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police investigating armed robbery at Shadyside Walgreens

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Walgreens store in Shadyside. 

Pittsburgh Police say the robbery happened at the Centre Avenue store just after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night. 

screenshot-2024-05-24-003244.png
Pittsburgh Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens store along Centre Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood.No injuries were reported during the incident.  KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Employees at the store told police that a man came into the store, pointed a gun at a casher, and demanded money from the cash register.

The man took off on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police say that detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation, which has been described as ongoing. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 1:29 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.