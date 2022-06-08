Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police investigating after windows broken at Zone 2 substation

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigating after windows broken at Zone 2 substation
Pittsburgh police investigating after windows broken at Zone 2 substation 00:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after windows were broken at the department's Zone 2 substation along Liberty Avenue.

It's unclear how or why the windows were broken.

kdka-pittsburgh-police-zone-2-windows-broken.jpg
Pittsburgh police are investigating after windows were broken at the department's Zone 2 substation along Liberty Avenue. KDKA

KDKA has reached out to police for more details or information on what happened.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

First published on June 8, 2022 / 2:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.