Pittsburgh police investigating after windows broken at Zone 2 substation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after windows were broken at the department's Zone 2 substation along Liberty Avenue.
It's unclear how or why the windows were broken.
KDKA has reached out to police for more details or information on what happened.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
