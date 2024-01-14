Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police investigating after stabbing leaves 2 injured

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh emergency responders were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Wilner Drive for a reported domestic situation.

Arriving personnel found one adult female victim with a stab wound to her chest cavity. The victim remained conscious and alert and was speaking with officers, per a release from Pittsburgh police. She was transported by medics in critical but stable condition to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

A second victim was stabbed in the back and was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. The condition of the second victim remains unknown as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 9:57 PM EST

