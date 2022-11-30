Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police investigating after man found dead outside of home in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating a death in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

As officers and detectives collect evidence on the scene, one man was pronounced dead early this morning.

Public safety tells us that someone called 911 around 5:30 a.m. this morning saying there was a man unconscious outside of a home in the 2400 block of Sorrell Street.

Once police arrived, they found the man lying on the ground on the side of the home and one shell casing near him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what happened and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 7:11 AM

