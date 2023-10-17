Pittsburgh police investigating after juvenile struck by car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Police were alerted just after 7 a.m. Tuesday to a report that a juvenile male was struck by a vehicle on Brownsville Road and East Agnew Avenue.

The vehicle that struck the victim left the scene.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital in stable condition, according to police. Police secured camera footage and worked with Pittsburgh Regional Transit to identify the vehicle and license plate.

The investigation is ongoing.