Pittsburgh Police investigate overnight South Side shooting

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Police say officers in the area of 18th Street and Mary Street heard gunfire just before 1 a.m. 

img-4129.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Officers at the scene found evidence of a shooting and located two cars on Harcum Way that had been shot. 

No gunshot victims were found at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 7:41 AM

