Pittsburgh Police investigate overnight South Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Police say officers in the area of 18th Street and Mary Street heard gunfire just before 1 a.m.

Officers at the scene found evidence of a shooting and located two cars on Harcum Way that had been shot.

No gunshot victims were found at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.