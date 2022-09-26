Pittsburgh Police investigate overnight South Side shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side.
Police say officers in the area of 18th Street and Mary Street heard gunfire just before 1 a.m.
Officers at the scene found evidence of a shooting and located two cars on Harcum Way that had been shot.
No gunshot victims were found at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.