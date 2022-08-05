Pittsburgh Police investigate man posing as fire inspector

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are warning business owners of a man posing as an "Allegheny County firefighter" or working for "Metro Fire Prevention."

The man enters businesses posing as a fire inspector and then asks to inspect the fire extinguishers before he asks for payment.

Then he leaves without inspection.

Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call to report suspicious activity at 412-323-7800.

