Pittsburgh Police investigate man posing as fire inspector

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are warning business owners of a man posing as an "Allegheny County firefighter" or working for "Metro Fire Prevention." 

scammer-business.jpg
Pittsburgh Police

The man enters businesses posing as a fire inspector and then asks to inspect the fire extinguishers before he asks for payment. 

Then he leaves without inspection. 

Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call to report suspicious activity at 412-323-7800. 

First published on August 5, 2022 / 4:26 AM

