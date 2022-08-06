Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police investigate after two men shot in Homewood

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two men shot in Homewood
Two men shot in Homewood 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early morning shooting is under investigation in Homewood.

Around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 7200 block of Formosa Way for a ShotSpotter alert.

Once they arrived, they found a crime scene but no victims. They were then alerted to two men who arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

One was in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

No suspects have been named.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on August 6, 2022 / 7:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.