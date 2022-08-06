Pittsburgh Police investigate after two men shot in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early morning shooting is under investigation in Homewood.
Around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 7200 block of Formosa Way for a ShotSpotter alert.
Once they arrived, they found a crime scene but no victims. They were then alerted to two men who arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
One was in critical condition, the other in stable condition.
No suspects have been named.
