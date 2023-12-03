Pittsburgh Police investigate after finding nearly 40 shell casings across multiple streets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating after nearly 40 shell casings were found in a neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around noon on Saturday, they were called to the area of Chester Avenue, Holyoke Street, and Elsdon Street in Perry South for reports of several shots fired.

Once they arrived, they found 39 shell casings on the ground, but no one was hit by any of the gunfire.

Police then spoke with witnesses who described multiple individuals, possibly teenagers, who were involved.

They all fled on foot, according to witnesses.

While no one was hit by the gunfire, three homes were damaged on Chester Avenue, Holyoke Street, and Elsdon Street.

Police collected the shell casings and other evidence from the scene and are now investigating.