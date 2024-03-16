Pittsburgh police increase patrols as St. Patrick's Day festivities take over South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in full swing this weekend, Pittsburgh police are stepping up their patrols to make sure people are safe, no matter where they are in the city.

The energy in the air is palpable, people loved the great weather, the parade earlier, and being out and about in the South Side.

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations look a little different in the South Side this year due to the heavy new police presence keeping an eye on the packed streets and bars.

"I think they're just trying to keep everyone safe, not trying to get anyone in trouble or anything, just keeping the streets safe, keeping everyone in line and making sure they have a good day," patron Justin Shifler said.

Pittsburghers and visitors are happy to see them around, saying they don't feel overwhelmed, but comfortable going out.

"I noticed all the police; they don't bother me. It's really just for our protection. Everybody is out trying to have a good time," Kyle Heelas said.

That increased protection is thanks, in part, to the new substation on Mary and 18th Street.

"Just to make sure everybody has a great time, and everyone can feel safe and enjoy themselves," Pittsburgher Michael DeVito said.

People were in good spirits despite waiting in long lines to get into bars, restaurants, and clubs.

"Beautiful weather out here, awesome people, no problems, none of that, great vibes, I can't complain," DeVito added.

Visitors to the city were impressed by the parade on Saturday.

"The parade was amazing. I have never seen anything like it. I've seen everything today, I will continue to come back every year, we are going to make this a routine to come back," Kayla Greiner said.

"It's been a great day. I think everyone has been safe."

People are pleased with the increased police presence in the South Side, especially on such a busy holiday. It's great to see so many people enjoying downtown safely.