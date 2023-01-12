Pittsburgh police report homicides increased 56% in 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Last year, there were 71 homicides in Pittsburgh, a 56% increase compared to 2021.

Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford said they've been focusing on gun violence and the prevalence of stolen firearms to get more guns off the streets.

"It's important to mention that those efforts are community partners and officers working diligently to recover firearms working with ATF and district attorney's office," Ford said.

Ford said last year, 469 guns were reported and police recovered 940. Fifty-four of them were ghost guns, which are not trackable.

So far in 2023, there have been three homicides.