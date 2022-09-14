Watch CBS News
Police locate Homewood shooting victim inside garage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in Homewood on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. at Bennett Street, near Felicia Way.

homewood-shooting-sourced.png
Pittsburgh police units on the scene of a shooting in Homewood. (Source: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police/Twitter)

The victim was shot in the chest, police said. Officers found him in a garage and began to give him aid until EMS crews arrived.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness told investigators they spotted two men running from the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.  

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 11:36 AM

