Police locate Homewood shooting victim inside garage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in Homewood on Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. at Bennett Street, near Felicia Way.
The victim was shot in the chest, police said. Officers found him in a garage and began to give him aid until EMS crews arrived.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
A witness told investigators they spotted two men running from the scene, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
