Police locate Homewood shooting victim inside garage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in Homewood on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. at Bennett Street, near Felicia Way.

Pittsburgh police units on the scene of a shooting in Homewood. (Source: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police/Twitter)

The victim was shot in the chest, police said. Officers found him in a garage and began to give him aid until EMS crews arrived.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness told investigators they spotted two men running from the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

