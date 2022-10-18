Watch CBS News
Pittsburghers in need can contact police to get free Thanksgiving meal

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are preparing to deliver thousands of meals this Thanksgiving. 

Police posted on Twitter on Tuesday saying anyone who needs a meal on Thanksgiving or knows someone who needs a meal can contact their local zone officer before the deadline on Nov. 18.

The Bethel-St. Clair and Northern Allegheny rotary clubs and Holy Assumption and St. Mary Orthodox churches put together the meals and officers deliver them. 

The Get Stuffed with Love event started feeding 250 people and has grown over the past 19 years to give meals to over 4,200 people. 

You can find your police zone on the city's website and see who to contact on this flyer.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 4:12 PM

