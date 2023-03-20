Pittsburgh Police, EMS respond to gunshot victim in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police, fire, and EMS officials responded to the 5400 block of Penn Avenue in East Liberty just before 8 p.m. Sunday for reports of a possible shooting.
Once on the scene, officers found a man, 18, with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. Officers applied two tourniquets until medics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
