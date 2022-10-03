Pittsburgh police to set up drop-off boxes for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up later this month and Pittsburgh police will be taking part once again.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Pittsburgh police will set up drop off boxes at their headquarters and stations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs.

The DEA says these medications can often be a gateway to addiction and can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or doctor's supervision.

For more information, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.