Amid calls to improve Downtown safety, Pittsburgh police give update on progress

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is cracking down in Downtown Pittsburgh.

"The ideal state of affairs is that if you are and want to commit criminal behavior or want to participate, don't come here. We are ready and willing to hold you accountable," Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto.

After reported violence, drugs and homelessness plagued the area, people called for Pittsburgh police to do something. The department opened a substation in February and formed partnerships with businesses, including the Oyster House.

"We are looking forward to continuing to build a strong relationship filled with a lot of communication and transparency," owner Jen Grippo said.

You have officers on motorcycles and bicycles, officers walking the beat and cars patrolling. Business owners aren't the only ones that notice.

"It's a huge difference. It's night and day. We live on Fourth. We can walk without seeing needles," Bonita Bourke said.

Police on Thursday said there have been 150 arrests Downtown, many of them focused on drug enforcement. There have also been 235 non-traffic citations and 75 traffic citations.

With school set to begin on Monday, police aren't letting up. Chief Scirotto said they will increase their resources.

"With outreach, with aim, with routes so we are addressing any problematic behavior before they occur, and we have great partners," Scirotto said.