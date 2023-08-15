Pittsburgh Police detectives make arrest in North Side bank robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police have made an arrest in a Pittsburgh bank robbery case.

Last week, the Citizens Bank branch along Isabella Street near the Warhol Bridge was robbed.

On Monday, Dwayne Harvey was arrested in connection with the robbery.

Harvey was also wanted in connection with a Huntington Bank robbery that took place last month in North Versailles.

He's facing robbery and theft charges and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.