Retired Pittsburgh police commander charged with illegally recording other officers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former Pittsburgh police commander has been charged with illegally recording his fellow officers, county police announced on Friday.

Zone 2 Commander Matthew Lackner, who retired after the allegations, was charged by summons Friday morning with four felony counts of interception, disclosure or use of wire, and electronic or oral communications.

According to Allegheny County police, 50-year-old Lackner secretly recorded other officers.

The investigation into Lackner began on Oct. 11 after police said a body worn camera was found hidden in an unmarked Pittsburgh Bureau of Police vehicle.

Investigators said they later found multiple concealed recordings of several Pittsburgh officers. They reviewed 14 different recordings and determined multiple Zone 2 officers had been recorded without their knowledge on cameras placed in unmarked vehicles.

Lackner is accused of placing the cameras inside the vehicles, and investigators also said concealed hid his department-issued body camera so he could illegally record interactions with other officers.

Lackner was charged after a consultation with the district attorney's office.