Pittsburgh police prepare for citizen and student police academies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is looking for people who would like to experience the inner workings of the police department and learn what it's like to wear a badge.

They are now accepting applications for their upcoming citizens and student police academies.

It's often considered one of the most difficult and dangerous professions. People can get an in-depth look at what Pittsburgh police officers experience on a day-to-day basis by signing up for the Citizen's Police Academy.

"It's gained more and more importance every year, particularly now with Mayor Gainey's plan for peace and helping people understand the role of police and the processes," said John Tokarski, a SaferTogether coordinator with the City of Pittsburgh's Department of Public Safety.

He said people from multiple counties attend the Citizen's Police Academy. The 12-week series of classes begins Sept. 20.

Tokarski said they begin with the history of policing and police accountability.

"First all, we'll start off with the history of policing, the history of the Pittsburgh police, and the checks and balances of the citizens police review board and the office of municipal investigations to understand how they interact when police actions occur," he said.

Participants will experience police training and get an up-close look at the various divisions.

"They'll do site visits. They will visit the bomb squad, they will visit criminal investigations, homicide. They'll be explained the processes, they'll actually be put through the process of how a homicide investigation is conducted hands on," Tokarski said.

They'll learn about patrol tactics, how canines are used and more.

"What stimulates or sets off SWAT to be in a situation? Why were K-9s in that school and what were they looking for?" said Tokarski.

He said it gives people an opportunity to engage with officers in a way they never could before. The citizens police academy is more than 25 years old, but its purpose is even more important now. There's been a lot of attention on police methods and use of force.

"When it comes to things such as use of force, it's important to understand when it can be used, how it can be used, and something people don't always understand is Pittsburgh police are probably one of, if not the best, trained police departments in the country," Tokarski said.

There's also a Student Police Academy for any high school student. The 10-week series of classes begins Oct. 5.

"Youth for the most part don't have a chance to engage police unless it's in a bad situation," Tokarski said.

It gives students an opportunity to consider a career in law enforcement.

"We have some, we have a couple right now who went through the academy and now they're police officers," he said.

The hope is that the academies build trust between police and the community and form new relationships.

"It's more so about getting people's attention and make them understand whether they're 15 or 55, they have a role in their community to make it safer and a better place to live and we hope these academies do that," said Tokarski.

The registration deadline for the Citizen's Police Academy is Sept. 9. Training is one night at the Jewish Community Center for 12 weeks. It starts Sept. 20. People can apply online.

The deadline for the student police academy is Sept. 29 and it begins Oct. 5. It's one night a week at Point Park University for 10 weeks. Applications can be submitted online.

There's more information on the city's website.