Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto to attend 5 community meetings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said he will work with organizations to improve race relations in the city.

He said he will work with the Black Political Empowerment Project and a half-dozen other groups, including the NAACP and the Alliance for Police Accountability.

"Our officers are dedicated, committed professionals," the chief said. "They do great work on a daily basis."

"I'm going to lead the strategy with input from the community," he added.

"It's a great opportunity for the new police chief to share his vision but also for people to ask questions," said Carlos Carter, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh.

Scirotto will attend five community meetings in places like the Hill District, West End and North Side. Residents also will get an overview of the city's Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board, which investigates complaints about improper police conduct.

"What helps the community is community policing, right?" said William Anderson, the chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Black Caucus.

As far as policy changes, that remains to be seen. The police department is dealing with staff shortages and low morale.

Earlier this year, the city settled a historic $8 million lawsuit after the death of Jim Rogers, who died after he was tased by Pittsburgh police in 2021. No officer was criminally charged but five were fired.

Scirotto previously said he wants all of his officers to be trained in community relations.

"If we are going to build trust within our community and our police department, then we have to go to our neighborhoods," he said. "Go to where the community is and engage in a very meaningful way."

Tim Stevens, president of B-PEP president, says he hopes any changes the chief makes will happen before Christmas.

The first meeting with the chief is Thursday.