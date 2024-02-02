Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto hosts LGBTQ+ community town hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto held a town hall and met with members of the LGBTQ+ community on Thursday night.

The event was jointly hosted by the Pittsburgh Equality Center and the Three Rivers Business Alliance with a focus on social justice and policing in the community.

Chief Scirotto and other organizers say they hope to work together on making Pittsburgh safer and more inclusive.

The organizers say Scirotto brings invaluable insights as Pittsburgh's first openly-gay police chief.

"I think that he's doing an amazing job," said Cynthia Oliver. "We're appreciative that he came down and talked to us. I think the community is appreciative that they have the opportunity to be heard. They do have an LGBTQ officer that is a liaison with the community, and that's amazing and that's gonna help tremendously."

Organizers said tonight's event wasn't merely a conversation, but a catalyst for change.