Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto hosts 5th and final community meeting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The fifth and final conversation between community members and Pittsburgh's police chief was held Thursday at Trinity AME Zion Church in Sheraden.

A dozen community members attended the conversation to ask questions to Police Chief Larry Scirotto, who shared the four pillars he wants to incorporate around the community: reducing violent crime, community-police partnerships, quality of life and officer wellness.

"I suggest that we can be the gold standard for what community-police partnerships look like if we do it in an intentional way," Scirotto said. "So that is where we are moving towards the future, and that's why I say 2024 will look much different than 2023."

He wants to change the narrative for a collective obligation to keep the youth and members of the community safe. He intends to hold those accountable. He also stressed how important providing mental health and emotional support is for his officers.

"If their minds are not healthy, I'm telling you the officer can't serve you in the way that you deserve," the chief said.

One community member asked about a potential gun buyback program. Scirotto said the last program was not as successful as intended but that gun violence is a main priority.

"The focus, the attention of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police every single day is to ensure those select individuals in our community that are willing and capable of committing gun violence are held accountable," Scirotto said.

Younger members of the community attended and one Sheraden resident asked about community engagement, including community mentors and tutors.

The chief says he plans to have officers participate more in community engagement, attending high schools and middle schools to provide mentoring programs to younger people.

Community members said they're hoping some of their questions will promote change. As for the future, Scirotto says he's planning in 2024 to have the community involved in the hiring of officers.