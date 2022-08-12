Police seek suspect in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to find a man caught on camera robbing someone inside the Burlington Coat Factory downtown.

Police shared video of the alleged robbery on Friday, but said it happened back in May. They said they're still trying to figure out who the man in the video is and need the public's help.

Zone 2 detectives seek the public's assistance to identify a male responsible for a robbery inside the Burlington Coat Factory in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue downtown. At approximately 10 a.m. on May 28, a man was approached by a male wearing a yellow cap who pushed him to the floor in the lobby of the store.

The victim was approached by a stranger who pushed him to the floor then grabbed his wallet before running out the entrance towards Liberty Avenue, police said.

Investigators said the man is believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing gray pants, a gray sweatshirt and a yellow hat at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-255-2827.