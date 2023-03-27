Pittsburgh police's annual Biscuits Bingo event raises nearly $65K

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police's 25th annual Biscuits Bingo event raised nearly $65,000 for multiple animal shelters and rescues.

The event was held on Saturday on the South Side. The money raised will benefit organizations like Animal Friends, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh CAT, Bow Wow Buddies Foundation and Homeless Cat Management Team.

Tickets for this year's event sold out back in January. Last year's event raised over $58,000.

The 25th annual Biscuits Bingo event was held on Saturday, March 25 in the South Side and the total amount raised was... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Monday, March 27, 2023

Police said officer Christine Luffey and her group of volunteers led the initiative.

"We would like to thank everyone who attended Biscuits Bingo for their support and generosity!" police wrote on Facebook.